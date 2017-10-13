Tigers come up short in MRVC bid

October 13, 2017 –
After an opening drive touchdown the Tigers looked poised for a big offensive day. However, the production dried up and the team fell to Grain Valley 27-12 in the Tigers final home game of the season on Friday, Oct. 6 at Tiger Stadium.
“All’s not lost,” Tigers coach Mark Faubion said. “We played a very good football team that is very well coached. This is the kind of game you want to play in with conference and district hopes on the line. You don’t want to play in games where you just roll people and everyone pats you on the back. You want to play for conference championships and district points.”
After the Tigers quick score, Grain Valley provided an even quicker response. The Eagles four-play drive, which covered 55 yards and took less than 90 seconds, quieted the crowd in the home stands. After a three and out from the offense the Eagles marched quickly down the field again to go up 14-6 near the end of the first quarter.
The teams then traded punts until halftime.
“We came in thinking that the quarterback was so much a part of their offense we came in with our plays trying to stop him,” Faubion said. “It just took us a minute to say, ‘Hey, we need to cover all 11 guys.’ We need to make sure we’re taking care of everybody.”
By Bryce Mereness • bryce@esstandard.com
