Tigers’ season ends at 14-8

October 27, 2017 – The Tigers recent run of good form was not enough to carry the squad through their Class 3 District 15 opening round game vs. Kansas City East on Monday, Oct. 23 at the North Kansas City District Activity Complex on the campus of Staley High School.

The Tigers fell behind 3-0 in the first half, facing a strong northern wind into their face. The high winds kept the team pushed back in their own half for much of the game and East took advantage of the short field to have a comfortable margin to defend when the teams flipped sides in the second half.

Despite the change in sides and seemingly having the wind advantage the Tigers till created little vs. the Bears stingy defense. East put the game away in the 60th minute, scoring the game’s final goal against the wind in the 4-0 loss for the Tigers.

Coming off of their fifth straight Missouri River Valley Conference win on Thursday, Oct. 19 at Tiger Stadium, the Tigers looked like they were playing their best soccer of the year. The 2-1 win vs. Harrisonville turned around a 6-0 loss at Harrisonville early in the season and prevented the Wildcats from a 10-0 run through the conference slate. The win earned the Tigers a second place finish in the MRVC with a 6-4 record. The Tigers started their conference season 1-4 before a 5-0 stretch in the return legs of the season.

Sophomore Diego Zapata provided the spark vs. the Wildcats scoring two first half goals. The team held on for a 2-1 win, a big step for a team who returns plenty of pieces from the team for next year’s campaign.

