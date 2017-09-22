Tigers tennis team ends regular season on high note

It had been a few weeks since the Tigers tennis team found themselves on the right side of a dual match but the team finally turned the tide and earned a win in their final regular season dual on Wednesday, Sept. 20 at the Tiger Tennis Courts.

The Tigers defeated Richmond 6-3 in the final dual before the Missouri River Valley Conference Tournament set for Thursday, Sept. 21 and the Class 1 District 15 Tournament set for next week.

The Tigers were in a good position to end their losing streak after the doubles portion of the match. For the first time this season the team swept doubles play 3-0. No. 1 team junior Emily Buck and senior Aprylle Morgan and No. 2 team seniors Kayla Mountenay and Presley Johnson each won their matches 8-2. No. 3 doubles team junior Ariel Duval and senior Dyamond Jeffers won 8-6.

“It’s kind of my personal philosophy that I put a lot of emphasis on doubles,” Tigers coach Richie Marsh said. “Part of it is because you play doubles first so its very nice if you can go up 3-0 or even 2-1 on somebody. It makes it so much easier to get the five wins to clinch the match.”

On the singles side the steady play of Buck and Johnson clinched the match for the Tigers with Buck winning at No. 1 and Johnson at No. 4. The usual Tigers singles wins were joined by Mountenay who won her match 8-2 to provide the final Tigers win.

By Bryce Mereness • bryce@esstandard.com

Get ALL the local news. Click here and subscribe to our online e-Editions!