On this episode of TNT, Managing Editor Kimberely Blackburn talks with Excelsior Springs High School Head Baseball Coach Aaron Holst about districts and how he hoped the season would end.
Blackburn also went to Tiger Bowl earlier this week to talk with Jerry Ferrell Jr., who recently traveled to the 2019 Missouri State USBC Youth Championships with 16 youth bowlers.
