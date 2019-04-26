In this episode of TNT, Tiger News Talk, Managing Editor Kimberely Blackburn speaks to Head Baseball Coach Aaron Holst on how he hopes the Tigers baseball team finishes the season.
Blackburn also met with the creators of Excelsior Springs Parks and Recreation's ESports program to discuss the opportunities gamers have with esports.
