This week on TNT, Managing Editor Kimberely Blackburn spoke with the Excelsior Springs High School Activities Director Joe Greim about the many achievements earned by students from the speech department to baseball this season.
She also went to the Excelsior Springs Community Center to learn about some of the upcoming activities the Parks and Recreation Department currently plans for the summer.
