In this episode of TNT, Tiger News Talk, Managing Editor Kimberely Blackburn speaks to Head Golf Coach David Stalder and Assistant Coach Dean Berry on how they expect this season's team to finish after last year's conference win.
Blackburn also met with JV Baseball Head and Varsity Assistant Coach Dustin Danner to discuss the target many have placed on the Tigers varsity team's back after last year's State run.
