Today on TNT, the Excelsior Springs High School Head Baseball Coach talks about The Standard’s Player of the Season. Coach Aaron Holst also addresses some rumors concerning his future in Excelsior.
Managing Editor Kimberely Blackburn will also speak with Head Soccer Coach Zac Ganzer on how he plans to prepare for next season.
