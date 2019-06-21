On this week’s TNT, Managing Editor Kimberely Blackburn speaks with the Excelsior Springs Head Football Coach Mark Faubion and Head Tennis Coach Richie Marsh about football and tennis camps. Coach Faubion also fills us in about the upcoming, third-annual Day of Service.
Also, in our first ever "Once a Tiger, Always a Tiger" segment, she sits down with Caleb Romazon from the ESHS class of 2018. He fills us in on his college sports fishing team and how he’s doing now that he’s out of high school.
