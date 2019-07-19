On this week’s TNT, Managing Editor Kimberely Blackburn speaks with Kendra Beaver of the Excelsior Springs Parks and Recreation Department and Andrew Beaver of the Community Center about the newest ESport's competition.
She also met up with Gregg Williams to talk about the Tiger Classic and how he thinks the New York Jets will do this season.
