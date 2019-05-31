Excelsior Springs, MO (64024)

Today

Some sunshine with a thunderstorm or two possible this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 86F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.