On this week’s TNT, Managing Editor Kimberely Blackburn sat down with the Excelsior Springs High School Head Soccer Coach Zac Ganzer to talk about their recent camp in Staley and how off-season preparations went this summer.
Sports Reporter Dustin Danner and The Standard’s Media Specialist and former Sports Reporter Gannon Boone then joined in the conversation. They talked about how everyone feels the volleyball and football teams will look this season.
