Tigers have two boys qualify for the KU Relay.
Senior Brody Willis and junior Michael Rebello both qualified to participate in the 92nd annual KU Relays. Willis will throw discus Friday at 10 a.m. in event 88.
Rebello will run the 3200m at 1:10 p.m. on Friday, in event 76. He will also run the 1600m at 2:16 p.m. on Saturday in event 96.
Anybody attending the event, or who wants to keep up with the event can look up the hashtag #KUrelays. They can also go to results.flotrack.org/?mid=1596 for live results. The event home page can be found at kuathletics.com/news/2019/4/15/2019-kansas-relays-meet-hub.aspx.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.