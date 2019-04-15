The Xcel Gold Team from Northwest Gymnastics recently competed in the Missouri State Xcel Gymnastics Championship Meet at Union Station in Kansas City and brought home the gold as a team.
In the 7-8-age-division, MaKayla Marring of Excelsior Springs placed first on vault with a score of 9.475, fifth on the uneven bars with a score of 9.100, second on the balance beam with a score of 9.450, second on the floor exercise with a score of 9.350 and first All-Around.
In the 10A-age-division, Pyper Layton of Excelsior Springs placed first on the balance beam with a score of 9.525, third on the floor exercise with a score of 9.075 and second All-Around.
In the 10D-age-division, Madison McFall of Lawson placed first on vault with a score of 9.475, first on uneven bars with a score of 9.675, second on the balance beam with a score of 9.450, first on the floor exercise with a score of 9.475 and first All-Around.
In the 11A-age-division, Aubryanna Allen of Lawson placed first on the uneven bars with a score of 9.475, first on the balance beam with a score of 9.625, first on the floor exercise with a score of 9.700 and first All-Around. Kaydence Schwab of Lawson placed second on the floor exercise with a score of 9.475 and seventh All-Around.
In the 11D-age-division, Elizabeth George of Excelsior Springs placed first on the balance beam with a score of 9.500, first on the floor exercise with a score of 9.650 and sixth All-Around.
Madison Laffey of Kearney placed fifth on the uneven bars with a score of 9.400, third on the floor exercise with a score of 9.300 and eighth All-Around. Payton Allen of Cameron placed sixth on the balance beam with a score of 9.200 and 11th All-Around.
In the 11E-age-division, Trinity Groom of Lawson placed third on vault with a score of 9.275, fifth on the uneven bars with a score of 9.100, first on the balance beam with a score of 9.450, first on the floor exercise with a score of 9.475 and first All-Around.
In the 12B-age-division, Lydia Pair of Lawson placed second on vault with a score of 9.225, fourth on the uneven bars with a score of 9.400, first on the floor exercise with a score of 9.600 and second All-Around.
In the 12D-age-division, Reese O'Dell of Orrick placed third on the uneven bars with a score of 9.450, fourth on the balance beam with a score of 9.200, third on the floor exercise with a score of 9.275 and third All-Around.
In the 13B-age-division, Abby McQuerrey of Kearney placed fifth on vault with a score of 9.200, first on the balance beam with a score of 9.525, first on the floor exercise with a score of 9.675 and third All-Around.
In the 15-and-up-age-division, Annelise Kirkpatrick of Lathrop placed first on the uneven bars with a score of 9.500, first on the floor exercise with a score of 9.375 and third All-Around.
