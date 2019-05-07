Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway released a statement today after formally requesting a legal opinion from the Attorney General on the appropriateness of Sunshine Law exemptions, as claimed by Gov. Parson's office. Recent media reports revealed Parson's office failed to disclose information in response to Sunshine Law requests, citing the First Amendment. Galloway's request asks whether it is appropriate to redact information related to individuals conducting business with, lobbying or attempting to influence a government entity.
"Government should not be in the business of finding ways to hide information from taxpayers, but time and again, we have seen continued efforts to do just that," Galloway said. "Most recently, reports revealed Governor Parson's office used the First Amendment to withhold information requested under the Sunshine Law. This is why I have requested clarification from the Attorney General as to whether these actions were lawful. There should be no confusion on how the Sunshine Law is applied."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.