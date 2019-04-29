As one local family lives with children on the spectrum, they say the real battle with Autism lies outside their front door.
Jana Vermillion said autism only represents one aspect of her son Ethan’s life. He’s also intelligent, she said, he’s also kind. She said she describes his sense of humor as “wicked funny.” Ethan can create wonderful projects, she said. He possesses great musical talent.
Lisa Adams, Ph.D, with Interface, said she wished the world would not make judgments on people based on things such as race, gender, abilities or social status. They should see the person.
“It’s a person, we all have strengths, we all have weaknesses, we all have likes, we all have dislikes,” she said. “I would like to see the world look at people more as people.”
THE JOURNEY’S BEGINNING
Ethan received an academic diagnosis of Autism in preschool. Jana said the family previously began helping their older son Logan adapt to Aspergers. They understood how Autism affected their older son, she said, but Ethan reacted to things quite differently than his older brother. Logan did not like loud noises, Ethan did. Jana said Ethan did not have a sense of self-safety. He would run toward the lawnmower. Paul Vermillion, Ethan’s dad, said at times, he would find Ethan on top of the refrigerator.
Logan began speaking before he turned one year old, Jana said. He began spelling three letter words at 18-months. Because Logan began performing these skills so much earlier than many babies, the Vermillions did not know if Ethan progressed on the typical schedule.
The family said Ethan tried to communicate. When they did not understand what he tried to say, he would grow frustrated and throw things. Jana said she could only describe it as trying to understand your child who only spoke French when the parents spoke only English.
Jana said she could not get Ethan’s doctors to listen to her. They would tell the family to come back in six months to receive a hearing test. Paul said the doctors also called it “Second Child Syndrome,” when the older child speaks for the younger. However, Logan could not understand Ethan’s attempts at communication either.
Seven-year-old Ethan received an official diagnosis of “Autism Spectrum Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Delay, Not Otherwise Specified” and Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder from the Kansas City Regional Center in October 2006.
The family did not let Ethan’s diagnosis define him. Paul said Ethan simply looks at life a different way.
Once, as young Ethan ran around the house with his backpack pulled over his head, Paul said he decided to try it after Ethan went to bed. He wanted to see what Ethan saw. Ethan would pull the straps down in front of his face and hold the tail end of his shirt in his hands. After Paul mimicked his son, he discovered the shirt acted as the hood of a Volkswagen and the straps became parts of the windshield. As he ran through the house, Ethan saw things as if he played a driving video game.
He also used the family’s webcam to take photos inside his toy garage, Paul said. When the photos came out, they looked like Ethan took them at a real garage. Sometimes, Paul said it becomes liberating to view the world as Ethan.
“He sees the world so different,” he said. “That’s not bad, that’s a good thing.”
It can be difficult to see things as Ethan does, he said. Sometimes though, life gives you a small window.
Jana said kids with autism do not judge on physical differences. They may notice and say something, Paul said, but they don’t see the differences as others do.
“Most of the time, it’s about how a person makes them feel,” Jana said. “They’re not hung up on looks and they have no judgment.”
THE JUDGMENT
Most of the issues the family faces lie with the outside world. They face people in grocery stores who openly described Ethan as weird. As he went through what Jana said she described as an awkward stage, many apparently thought he acted as an undisciplined child. It became difficult to leave the house, she said. Many people approached her to say how they would handle “that bratty child.” The family said they felt as if they lived in a fishbowl.
Many times, when kids with autism hear such things being said, they understand. After being described as weird, Ethan came to his mom upset, asking if it was true. Jana said she told him she described everyone as weird and that’s OK.
She said she loves the line said to Forrest Gump in the movie by his mother.
“Don’t ever let anybody tell you they’re better than you, Forrest. If God intended everybody to be the same, he’d have given us all braces on our legs.”
Paul said a person’s position should not indicate their worth as a person. He said he wouldn’t give two cents for some millionaires because of the quality of their person.
The family said they describe Ethan as just like everyone else. He gets crushes on girls. He wants to get his drivers license. He wants to drive a monster truck. He wants to get a job and buy video games. He wants to have friends.
The family said some of these things he can’t do … yet. They said they will not put a limit on his abilities. After all, he already bypassed many limits placed on his by the experts in the field.
Adams said she wished teachers would stop reading the files on their students before getting to know the children. At times, they can do more than what others expect.
“Don’t put a ceiling … ever,” she said. “We don’t know what people can or cannot do.”
Ethan simply said he thinks the world should see what’s really important. As Tex Dinoco said Cars 3, he said, “There’s more to the race than winning.”
