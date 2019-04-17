The Tiger’s ended their week winning games against Harrisonville and North Kansas City. On Thursday, April 11, the boys made the trip to Harrisonville, ending the game with a score of 12-6.
Senior Zane Wilson picked up the win pitching four innings and striking out three. Senior Jax Gibson followed with two innings, striking three out. Freshman Kian Dollins closed with an inning and a strikeout.
Seniors Corbin Hutchings and Marco Martin led offensively with three hits each, Martin with his third home run of the season. All nine offensive starters for the Tigers earned a hit or RBI on the evening.
On Monday, the Tigers hosted North Kansas City. The Tigers won in a short, 4 inning game with a final score of 18-3.
Senior Kaegan Jackson got the win, pitching four innings and striking out two. He also got his first career home run.
“It felt pretty good to hit a home run,” Jackson said. “Like I knew it was going off the bat but I wasn’t sure so I was running hard out of the box.”
Hutchings, Martin, Wilson all earned three hits. Sophomore Jalen Soria and junior Ryan Nedblake collected two hits each. Eight of the nine starters earned a hit or an RBI.
The bottom of the second saw lots of base stealing for the Tigers. Hutchings and Jackson stole home. Senior Alex Arthur and Soria also stole bases.
Tuesday the Tigers lost to St. Pius 8-11 in nine innings. Wilson threw the first three innings, striking out one. Gibson followed, pitching two and two-thirds innings, striking out two. Soria pitched three-and-a-third innings, with two strikeouts.
Senior Simon Holst collected three hits and scored once. Martin, Wilson and Soria each had two hits. Jackson and senior Jackson Creason each hit dramatic two-run home runs, tying the game in the fourth inning and sixth inning. Hutchings reached base safely three times and scored twice.
Wilson said he’s glad to have a hit, and that he continues to work hard.
“So far I’ve been doing pretty solid,” Wilson said. “I’m not hitting like I want to right now, but I’m working on my bat. It’ll come around. Defensively, I’m doing the best I can and I’m all I can for the team.”
The Tigers now stand 10-5 in the season, 5-0 in the conference.
