The Excelsior Springs baseball team played a game filled week.
The Tigers started their weekend winning against the Lawson Cardinals on Friday, April 5. The Tigers scored in five of seven innings, leaving a final score of 20-3. The Tigers outhit the Cardinals 20-5, with senior Jax Gibson and junior Ryan Nedblake heading the attack with four hits each. Seniors Marco Martin and Zane Wilson, along with Nedblake all hit home-runs. Senior Simon Holst safely made it to base all six times he batted.
Senior Alex Arthur started pitching the game, striking out four. Holst pitched the middle two-and-a-third innings, striking out two and only surrendering one earned run. Senior Jackson Creason finished pitching the game, striking out three.
The Tigers then moved on to play a doubleheader at home against the Savannah Savages on Saturday, April 6. The boys suffered a double loss, 11-1 the first game, 10-5 the second.
In the first games, Martin scored the first run for the Tigers in the top of the first, but the Savages surpassed them in the bottom half of the inning, scoring three runs. The Tigers were outbatted 9-3.
Head Coach Aaron Holst said a mix of errors and mental mistakes did the boys in.
Wilson opened the mound, pitching the first couple innings, with a total of two strikeouts. Arthur also pitched two strikeouts during his time on the mound in the third and fourth innings. Sophomore Jalen Soria took the mound for the Tigers in the fifth. Holst and Creason joined Martin with one hit each.
In the second game, Savannah scored first with another three runs. The Tigers scored two runs, waiting until the third inning. Holst and senior Corbyn Hutchings led off with back to back singles. Wilson scored with an RBI single, and Creason plated Hutchings with an RBI single. Hutchings started the fifth inning with a double. Junior Rivera hit a ground-out that sent Hutchings home, closing the score to 10-3. Hutchings then reached base with a lead-off walk in the sixth. Right after that, Nedblake hit a two-run home run, which scored the final runs of the game for the Tigers.
Gibson started on the hill for the Tigers, going two innings and striking out three. Freshman Kian Dollins completed the middle two-and-a-third innings, striking out two. Soria threw a nice final two-and-two-thirds of the game, surrendering no hits.
The Tigers currently stand 7-3 on the season and 4-0 in conference. They play in St. Joe on Monday. Final results for that game will be published in our next edition of the Excelsior Standard on Friday, April 12.
“We have done a good job of taking advantage of other teams’ mistakes up until today,” Coach Holst said. “Today (Saturday) the tables were turned in a big way. We were not good in any phase of the game today, and when you play that way against good teams you are going to get embarrassed. We will regroup and play well this coming week against Benton, Richmond and in a big conference game at Harrisonville.”
