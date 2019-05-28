The National Weather Service just issued a Tornado Watch for Clay County to stay in effect until 10 p.m.
According to the NWS, they issue tornado watches when tornadoes can develop in and near the watch area.
They recommend everyone in the watch area to review and discuss emergency plans and check supplies and their safe room.
"Be ready to act quickly if a warning is issued or you suspect a tornado is approaching," NWS said. "Acting early helps to save lives! Watches are issued by the Storm Prediction Center for counties where tornadoes may occur."
They said they typically issue a large watch area, covering numerous counties or even states.
